TASER International Receives Follow-On Orders from Three Different Law Enforcement Agencies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, today announced that it received significant orders from three law enforcement agencies. The first order received was from the Louisiana State Police headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, for 700 TASER® X26(tm) Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) and related accessories. The second order received was from Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Knoxville, TN, for 185 TASER X26 ECDs and related accessories. The third order received was from the City of San Jose, CA, Police Department for 100 TASER X26 ECDs and related accessories.

“The first two orders, from the Louisiana State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, are follow-on orders from agencies who originally ordered a limited number of TASER devices and are now deploying more, after seeing the positive results from equipping their officers with TASER devices,” commented Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International. “The San Jose Police Department has been a long standing pioneer of using TASER technology and this order supplements the more than 1200 units that they already use in the field. We are convinced that the expanded deployments of TASER devices at all these agencies will result in fewer injuries to officers and suspects as well as reduce excessive use of force claims and will serve as a valuable tool throughout these agencies to protect life.”

These orders were received and will ship in the Fourth Quarter of 2007.

