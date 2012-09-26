CSX Railroad Foundation Awards Grant to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has been applying for grants to secure funding to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for road patrol vehicles.

CSX Railroad Foundation has approved funding through a grant that will purchase two (2) AEDs.

These AEDs will be deployed in Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office road patrol vehicles, because these officers and vehicles are typically the first responders to calls for service that may require first aid and/or CPR, depending on circumstances and the nature of the call.

Sheriff Chris Francis stated, “I am deeply appreciative for the grant and sincerely thankful for CSX Railroad in joining the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and I in our efforts to save lives and provide a better quality of life for our citizens. Because the AEDs will be deployed in our road patrol vehicles, when an unfortunate situation presents itself we will now have this extra ability to save a life.”

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will continue to pursue grants in the hopes of providing all its road patrol vehicles with AEDs.

Pictured, left to right: Chief Deputy Jeff Buchanan, Sheriff Chris Francis accepting the $2,500.00 grant check from CSX Railroad Special Agents J.C Walker and Brian Ridge.