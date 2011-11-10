Enerspect Medical Solutions Accepts EMS World 2011 Top Innovation Award for the AccuVein AV300

Henderson, NV, – Enerspect Medical Solutions, LLC a distribution organization focused on providing innovative technologies to the fire and emergency medical services marketplace, was presented with the EMS World 2011 Top Innovation Award for the AccuVein AV300 vascular illumination technology.

The AccuVein AV300 was selected as one of just 20 awards presented to companies nationwide recognizing the most innovative products of the year. As the only portable, non-contact vein illumination device available on the market, the AV300 has received numerous awards and widespread recognition in the healthcare sector, including the Medical Design Excellence Award and the 2011 Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award. The AV300 was also recently one of a handful of technologies featured at TEDMED (www.tedmed.com), the world’s leading multi-disciplinary conference on the future of health and medicine.

“Enerspect Medical is proud to offer this advanced technology to Fire and EMS professionals. We have learned from our customers that there are many challenging patient populations where initiating an IV can be difficult. We are pleased customers continue to discover the benefits of the AV300 for both patients and providers,” said David Shelton, President & CEO of Enerspect Medical Solutions.

“We have been working closely with Enerspect and greatly appreciate their support of the AV300 for the EMS Award,” said Ron Goldman, AccuVein CEO. “Enerspect is helping to introduce the AV300 to the emergency medicine market and as that continues there will be greater recognition of the enormous importance of medical imaging applications such as ours.”

Weighing only 10 ounces, the AccuVein AV300 has been shown to improve peripheral vascular access for IV infusion by projecting a safe pattern of light on the patient’s skin that reveals the position of underlying veins. Providers are able to easily locate veins, confirm IV access or identify vein punctures in all types of patients, including diabetic, bariatric, dehydrated, pediatric and elderly.

“The AccuVein AV300 helps us start peripheral lines on patients we otherwise would not have been able to get IV access. Now we can deliver medications much more efficiently. This technology has been particularly beneficial on bariatric patients where visualizing and palpating veins can be challenging. It is one of those tools we find we are using more and more frequently, and improves overall patient care,” said Jim Babino, EMS Coordinator at Clarkston Fire and Rescue.

For more information on the AccuVein AV300, please contact Enerspect Medical Solutions at info@enerspect.com or (888) 522-5574. You can also view videos of the AV300 in use by clicking here.

About Enerspect Medical

Enerspect Medical Solutions, Inc. is located in Henderson, NV. With 30 years of experience in the emergency medical response market, the Enerspect team offers solutions focused on strengthening emergency response systems to improve overall medical outcomes through training and innovative technology solutions. To find out more about Enerspect Medical, go to www.enerspect.com or call 1-888-522-5574.

About AccuVein Inc.

AccuVein Inc. is a global leader in medical imaging solutions. Its breakthrough product, the AV300, allows health care professionals to see a map of peripheral veins on the skin’s surface with the goal of improving vascular access procedures including blood draw, IV infusion and blood donation. The AV300 is the world’s only portable, non-contact vein illumination solution. It is built on AccuVein’s proprietary technology as embodied in its growing patent portfolio that covers a broad range of imaging and medical diagnostic technologies. The AV300 is in use at more than 1,000 hospitals and available for sale in 88 countries worldwide. To see a demonstration of vein illumination with the AV300, please visit www.accuvein.com.