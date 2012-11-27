Riverside Sheriffs’ Association Becomes 50th Major Law Enforcement Donor to National Law Enforcement Museum

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) is proud to announce that the Riverside Sheriffs’ Association (RSA) has become the 50th law enforcement association to donate $100,000 or more to the National Law Enforcement Museum.

RSA Executive Director Darryl Drott and Secretary Pete Kurylowicz, Jr. presented the donation to John Shanks, the Memorial Fund’s Director of Development and Law Enforcement Relations, at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on November 18.

Joining over 25 law enforcement officers and firefighters at a first responder meeting at the Speedway, Mr. Shanks announced the gift and acknowledged the RSA’s leadership and longstanding support of the Memorial Fund and Museum.

RSA President Robert Masson said, “Supporting the Museum makes perfect sense for the RSA and our board agrees.” He continued, “We are excited to be a part of the National Law Enforcement Museum and are honored to be able to help tell the story of American law enforcement.” RSA Executive Director Darryl Drott echoed Mr. Masson’s statement, and said he hopes this is the beginning of a long partnership with the Museum.

The RSA’s gift brings the total funds raised for the Museum by law enforcement associations, unions, agencies, and individual officers to more than $15,500,000. Collectively, there have been 1,100 law enforcement agency, union, and association donations to the campaign to date.

Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig W. Floyd shared his excitement about the RSA’s commitment. “The Riverside Sheriffs’ Association has demonstrated great leadership and vision with this incredible show of support for the Museum,” said Mr. Floyd. “We are proud and honored to have them as a Museum partner and our newest major donor.” Mr. Floyd noted that the Riverside Sheriff’s Department has lost 21 law enforcement professionals in the line of duty, dating back to the first fatality in 1895. The stories of these and all fallen officers will be shared in the Museum’s Hall of Remembrance.

- # # # -

About the Riverside Sheriffs’ Association

The Riverside Sheriffs’ Association (RSA) is the Exclusive Employee Organization representing the Law Enforcement and Public Safety Units of Riverside County. As the Exclusive Employee Organization, the RSA negotiates contracts with the county concerning wages, benefits, and other terms and conditions of employment. Currently, the RSA represents over 3,000 members from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and Probation Department. In addition, the RSA also administers a premier legal defense program through the RSA Legal Defense Trust (LDT) and assists its members and the community through the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation—a charitable foundation that provides financial and other assistance to public safety personnel and crime victims during times of need, and sponsors educational scholarships to aspiring students. Through these efforts, and in countless other ways, the Riverside Sheriffs’ Association constantly strives to live up to its motto of “Serving Its Members and Community from East to West.”

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., which contains the names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, comprehensive collection of historical and contemporary artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Museum

Authorized by Congress in the year 2000, the 55,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum will be a mostly underground institution located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square. More than $63 million has been raised toward the Museum’s $80 million capital campaign goal. Museum construction has commenced with a projected opening in 2015. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.