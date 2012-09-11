Memorial Fund & Milwaukee Brewers Team Up to Honor First Responders

Washington, DC—The Milwaukee Brewers, better known as the “Brew Crew,” are teaming up with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to provide all first responders (Police, Fire, EMTs, Military), civilian employees, families and friends a special night of remembrance and baseball at a reduced price. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales for the Brewers v. Braves game at Miller Park on September 11, set to begin at 7:10 pm, will benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Additionally, the first 1,000 tickets sold come with a limited edition Memorial Fund and Brewers commemorative coin. (To purchase tickets, visit http://www.Brewers.com/LAW.)

On the anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001—the deadliest day in law enforcement history—Miller Park will pause to honor the service and sacrifice of six Wisconsin law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in recent years:

Deputy Sheriff Sergio Aleman, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, July 31, 2012

Patrol Officer Craig Allen Birkholz, Fond du Lac Police Department, March 20, 2011

Deputy Sheriff Kory Elwyn Dahlvig, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, April 25, 2010

Trooper Jorge Ronald Dimas, Wisconsin State Patrol, July 14, 2009

Deputy Sheriff Jason Scott Zunker, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, January 5, 2008

Deputy Sheriff Frank Fabiano, Jr., Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, May 17, 2007

“We are proud to partner with the Milwaukee Brewers,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman and CEO of the Memorial Fund. “Coming together at Miller Park for a fun night of baseball, to honor our nation’s first responders and all public safety professionals—especially the six Wisconsin officers to whom we will pay tribute—is sure to be a great evening, and a great way to raise awareness and funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.”

Please come out and join the “Brew Crew” and the Memorial Fund in saluting America’s first responders Tuesday September 11, 2012. The game starts at 7:10 pm, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early to participate in the special pre-game ceremony honoring law enforcement heroes.

For groups of 25 or more, or for information, please contact Maggie Aliota at 414.902.4641 or Maggie.Aliota@brewers.com.

- # # # -

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, comprehensive collection of historical and contemporary artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.