AT&T: Your Dedication. Our Appreciation.

July 20, 2018 03:01 PM

New AT&T First Responder Appreciation offer gives local Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS exclusive discounts on AT&T Unlimited & More wireless plans, TV and Internet.

Discounts available to eligible first responders include:

  • 25% off the monthly plan charge on AT&T Unlimited &More wireless plans
  • $15 off DIRECTV
  • $15 off AT&T Internet

Certain restrictions apply. Learn more about which organizations’ employees and volunteers are eligible as well as terms for the First Responder appreciation offer at att.com/firstresponder.

Eligible first responders can sign up for the discount at any AT&T retail store. To sign up, bring in one of the following showing the name of the first responder organization:

  • Employee of vounteer badge with first and last name
  • Recent paystuf (less than 60 days old)
  • 1099 tax form from previous year
  • Signed affidavit issued from first responder agency