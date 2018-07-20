AT&T: Your Dedication. Our Appreciation.

New AT&T First Responder Appreciation offer gives local Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS exclusive discounts on AT&T Unlimited & More wireless plans, TV and Internet.

Discounts available to eligible first responders include:

25% off the monthly plan charge on AT&T Unlimited &More wireless plans

$15 off DIRECTV

$15 off AT&T Internet

Certain restrictions apply. Learn more about which organizations’ employees and volunteers are eligible as well as terms for the First Responder appreciation offer at att.com/firstresponder.

Eligible first responders can sign up for the discount at any AT&T retail store. To sign up, bring in one of the following showing the name of the first responder organization: