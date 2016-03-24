Come Visit Telrepco at Booth # 822 at the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Annual Trade Show

Telrepco will be attending the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Annual Trade Show displaying our new and refurbished Panasonic Toughbooks, Getac ruggedized laptops, and the new Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Camera. Telrepco provides ruggedized mobile computing solutions, specializing in Panasonic Toughbooks, peripherals, and vehicle mounting solutions, as well as mobile evidence capture solutions, and we would love to meet you to discuss how Telrepco can assist you with your department’s mobile computing needs. Telrepco is also an authorized Toughbook warranty repair center, offering many value added services such as our Toughbook Trade-in Program, Toughbook Repair Services, Extended Warranties, and more. We hope to see you at the show!

When: Wednesday, April 6

Time: 9am-3pm

Booth #: 822

Where: The Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center

181 Boston Post Road West

Marlboro, MA