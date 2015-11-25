Find Telrepco at the 2015 CPCA Winter Meeting

Telrepco will be attending the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association 2015 Winter Meeting where we will be displaying new and refurbished Panasonic Toughbooks, Arbitrator In-car and body worn evidence capture solutions, as well as Getac ruggedized laptops. We will also have information about our many value-added services we offer such as Toughbook trade-in programs, Toughbook repair services, extended warranties, and more!

When: Thursday, December 10th

Where: Crowne Plaza, 100 Berlin Rd,

Cromwell, CT 06416

Times: 9:30 am to 2 pm

We hope to see you there!