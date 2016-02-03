Getac Introduces Veretos Cloud Evidence Management Solution for Law Enforcement and Government Agencies

Built on Microsoft Azure Government Cloud Platform, Veretos Cloud Provides Reliable, Scalable, and Secure Access to Digital Assets Created from In-Car and Body-Worn Cameras

IRVINE, Calif.—Getac, a leading manufacturer of rugged computers and the new Veretos Mobile Video System (MVS), is introducing Veretos Cloud, a comprehensive, evidence management solution designed to handle digital assets obtained from in-car video solutions, interview rooms, and other digital devices. Built on the Microsoft Azure Government cloud platform, Veretos Cloud meets the security demands of government agencies and public safety organizations while allowing any digital video, image or document to be securely uploaded, browsed, viewed, classified, and shared using only a web browser.

“Getac is very pleased to partner with Microsoft to provide law enforcement and other government agencies with a comprehensive evidence management system built on the reliability and security of Microsoft’s Azure Government cloud. This solution allows any government entity the space and security to store video files at a reasonable price point without any of the added costs or challenges of managing their own servers,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac North America. “Also, our Veretos Cloud solution is designed to be compatible with any in-car or body-worn camera so any agency can use it regardless of what manufacturer’s video solution they are using.

The Getac Veretos Cloud is a welcomed addition to the company’s comprehensive Veretos MVS kit which includes a ZeroDark HD camera with enhanced night vision for front mounting, 5-inch display control unit with multi-touch technology, backseat camera, wireless microphone, cables and video software. Combine this with Veretos Cloud running on the Microsoft Azure platform and you have a complete system solution for documenting all activities in and around a law enforcement vehicle.

When integrated with other systems such as computer-aided dispatch and the Veretos MVS, the Veretos management system acts as a knowledge base providing historical and real-time analytics. Data is protected from deletion or alteration and assets may not be overwritten. The Veretos Cloud complies with CJIS guidelines and uses digital signatures for integrity validation that meet American Bar Association (ABA) digital signature guidelines as recommended by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Veretos Cloud provides both manual and automated evidence upload capabilities. Once an asset (video / document file) is in the system, authorized personnel can easily search evidence by metadata such as date, keywords, incident types and location. No proprietary media players, playback equipment, or desktop software is required to use Veretos Cloud allowing all users with proper security credentials to access the system from any computer.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Fully hosted, browser based evidence management system

Integrated with Veretos In-Car Mobile Video System

Supports body-worn cameras from any manufacturer

Upload and manage any digital asset

Files stored in non-proprietary formats

Secure evidence sharing and case management

Supports complex data retention polices

Robust roles and permissions, including Active Directory support

Dashboard provides immediate insights into evidence acquired and user activity

Open standards allow easy integration with third party systems like CAD

Massively scalable architecture supports petabytes of data

SSL, encryption, and hash-based verification

Full chain of custody tracking including audit logs of activity

Operates on the Microsoft Azure Government

Flexible features and options