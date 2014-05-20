Getac Upgrades Flagship X500 Ultra Rugged Notebook and X500 Rugged Mobile Server

Simultaneous upgrades to CPU, graphics, and WLAN drive a giant leap forward in performance

IRVINE, Calif. -- Getac Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, is upgrading its flagship X500 ultra rugged notebook and X500 rugged mobile server. By incorporating a fourth-generation Intel Core Processor, Getac has been able to increase CPU performance by 55 percent over the previous model, an enormous benefit to the technologically advanced military customers who rely on speed and efficiency when working in some of the world’s harshest and most demanding work environments. The X500 will also support larger RAM capacities up to 16GB, next generation 802.11ac WiFi, and improved graphics that boast a 286 percent improvement over the previous generation in processing power. Based on the X500’s main body, the new X500 Rugged Mobile Server sports an upgraded processor, memory and graphics card, and its high efficiency in outdoor data storage and rapid server deployment tasks creates powerful synergies for a host of public safety, military, research and exploration customers.

“With the latest 4th generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA® GeForce® 745M discrete VGA option, 15.6-inch full HD display, and a maximum RAM capacity of 16GB, the next generation X500 is the most powerful ultra rugged we’ve ever designed,” explains Rowina Lee, president of Getac. “This update overhauls the inside to maximize the benefits of new technologies while maintaining its ultra-rugged exterior to withstand the harshest working conditions and environments.”

The X500:

The new X500 ultra rugged notebook is equipped with a latest generation Intel Core® i5-4300M or Core® i7-4600M processor. Using Turbo Boost technology, the CPU can dynamically raise its clock speed from 2.9GHz to 3.6GHz, and system memory is expandable up to a maximum of 16GB. The 15.6-inch full HD (1920x1080) sunlight-readable multi-touch panel can be combined with a GeForce® 745M 2GB discrete graphics card to provide users with clearer, smoother image processing effects. The computer can easily carry out many tasks simultaneously and gather large amounts of data.

The Getac X500 has incomparable expandability. A wide assortment of I/O ports allows users to extend the usage scope of the computer by connecting more peripheral devices and carrying out more tasks. Without going through any kind of customization process, users can have a completely tailor-made, military-grade range of I/O ports, avoiding the waiting process that accompanies customization. The X500 provides two separate gigabit Ethernet ports, two RS232 serial ports, four USB ports, Express Card and PCMIA expansion slots, and both VGA and HDMI video output ports. The add-on expansion unit can also support either two PCI Express cards or two full-sized PCI cards for extreme customization needs.

The X500’s ruggedness has passed military MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461F and IP65 certifications as well as ANSI certification. It can be deployed in dangerous environments with flammable gasses*, and it can withstand drops and shocks. The X500 is also dust and water resistant. Ninety percent manufactured from metal, rubber and plastic materials, the X500 has passed standard fungus testing and has been demonstrated to have excellent anti-fungal properties. It can be deployed in extreme temperature environments ranging from -20˚C to 55˚C.

The X500 Server:

The X500 Rugged Mobile Server is the world’s first server-class laptop designed with a portable yet rugged form factor. Weighing in at approximately 8.6kg, its size is comparable to the size of a briefcase. It represents a perfect fusion of portable computer and server. The new X500 Rugged Mobile Server is 136 percent faster compared to the previous generation, while graphics processing speed has risen by 286 percent.

The new X500 mobile server is equipped with the latest quad-core Intel Core® i7-4800MQ processor. The system’s maximum memory has been increased from 16GB to 32GB. The graphics controller makes use of the high-end NVIDIA® GeForce® GT745M 2GB discrete graphics card. RAID level 0, 1 and 5 configurations allow for optimization of data storage capacity and prevent data loss while handling data in harsh working environments. The computer’s expansion slots can accommodate up to five shock-resistant hard drives, providing up to 5TB RAID storage array.

The X500 Fully Rugged Mobile Server is powered by Microsoft Windows Server 2012, which provides network load balancing and fault tolerance, two types of server clustering technologies that work to guarantee system reliability and uptime. The mobile server is also equipped with two separate gigabit Ethernet ports to guarantee expandability through server cluster deployments.

Both products are available for immediate order. The X500 has a starting MSRP of $4,999 and the X500 Server starts at $13,999. Both are available through Getac Authorized Resellers. Accessories for both models can be purchased from Getac’s official eStore at ruggedsales.com.