Getac’s Next Gen F110 Fully Rugged Tablet and V110 Fully Rugged Convertible Offer Maximum Performance and Multi-Layer Security, all within a Light and Versatile Form Factor

IRVINE, Calif.– The next generation of the best-selling Getac F110 fully rugged tablet and V110 fully rugged convertible is now available to help field service professionals battle a new generation of performance demands and security threats in the most extreme environments. Ideal for public safety, military, utilities and field service professionals, both are redesigned to deliver bulletproof security, best-in-class performance and a full-size touch screen housed in a thin, light form factor. Couple that with a fully rugged design that survives drops, spills, heat, cold and dust, and you have the perfect compact touch tablet for pros working in tight spaces and an ideal convertible for others who need a full-size keyboard.

“The F110 and V110 continue to be two of Getac’s best-selling products,” explained Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “These next-generation models maintain Getac’s fully rugged tradition with best-in-class performance and advanced security to create the optimal tool for field service professionals.”

Today, organizations are more vulnerable than ever to data theft and malicious attacks. Getac has made this priority one by delivering a complete security solution that takes full advantage of advanced Windows 10 security. TPM 2.0 monitors and protects system start-ups to ensure the device is tamper-free before releasing control to the operating system, while BitLocker protects data at rest, in use and in transit. Multifactor authentication options, such as fingerprint reader, SmartCard reader and RFID, work in tandem with Microsoft Windows 10 identity protection features, including Windows Hello, Microsoft Passport and Credential Guard for additional protection. In the event that the system is ever stolen, optional Absolute DDS will allow it to be disabled remotely.

Best-in-class performance is delivered by 6th Generation Intel® Core™ vPro™ processors for increased computing performance and security while reducing power consumption. By using Intel’s HD Graphics 520, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 technology and a hot-swappable battery design, users can experience maximum performance around-the-clock.

“Data breaches start with misused or stolen user credentials. To address this concern, 6th generation Intel® Core™ vPro processors feature Intel® Authenticate Technology, a hardware-enhanced, multifactor authentication solution that strengthens identity protection by capturing, encrypting, pairing and storing PINs, biometrics, keys, access rights, as well as other identification data in the hardware, thereby hiding the target from hackers to effectively strengthen the protection of corporate identities,” said Robby Swinnen, vice president of the Sales and Marketing Group at Intel Corporation.

Just the right size for productivity in the field, the sunlight-readable 11.6" LumiBond® 2.0 display delivers a responsive 10-point touch experience in a thin, light form factor. Rain, glove and pen (hard-tip stylus) touch modes provide just the right sensitivity for virtually any environment, while the spacious screen provides ample real estate for applications with minimal scrolling.

Both devices have vehicle docks available from Gamber-Johnson and Havis that allow simultaneous connection to high-gain WWAN, WLAN and GPS roof-mounted antennas. Optional Discrete GPS (with GLONASS option) provides high-performance location awareness.

The choice between the V110 and F110 depends on how it will be used. The V110 offers a full-size keyboard and transforms easily between tablet and notebook modes, making it ideal for officers who need a tablet in the car and a full-size keyboard for typing reports outside the vehicle. The F110, Getac’s thinnest Windows tablet, is the ultimate mobile choice, with a FullHD webcam, 8MP autofocus camera and optional 1D/2D barcode reader to video conference and capture data.

Durability is synonymous with the Getac brand, and the V110 and F110 proudly continue that tradition. Both devices are MIL-STD810G and IP65-certified to survive drops up to four feet and endure spills, moisture, vibrations, shock and extreme temperatures from -5.8°F to 140°F (operating temperature) and -40°F to 160°F (storage temperature). The F110 fully rugged tablet and the V110 fully rugged convertible are backed by Getac’s industry-best, three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty that includes damage that occurs due to accidents and environmental exposure.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2015 consolidated revenue $28 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information, visit Getac.com.