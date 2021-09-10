Zebra Technologies introduces new Windows 12-inch Rugged Tablets and 2-in-1s

New ET80 and ET85 are Zebra’s first tablets supporting WiFi 6E and 5G for higher speeds and more reliable performance

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Sept. 13, 2021 – Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today introduced the ET80 and ET85 (ET8x series), a new series of Windows 12-inch rugged tablets and 2-in-1s. The ET8x series is designed to improve productivity and safety across multiple industries. These innovative tablets are Zebra’s first tablets with support for WiFi 6E and 5G, providing advanced wireless connectivity to help ensure mobile workers remain connected in any environment.

The thin and light ET80 and ET85, which run on Intel 11th Generation processors, are a portable option in the field and can be purchased with a detached rugged keyboard featuring a friction hinge so front-line workers can experience a complete laptop-like experience on the go, in their vehicles or at their desks. With support for citizens broadband radio service (CBRS), companies can enable private LTE networks that provide cost-effective wireless connectivity in the largest facilities – indoors and outside. Public safety network certification provides first responders with a connection they can count on.

The new ET8x series is ideal for public safety, government, field service and manufacturing industries. For public safety and state and local government agencies, Zebra’s tablets and 2-in-1s enable routing and dispatch communications, patient care reporting, e-citation and personnel tracking. For field service including utility workers, in addition to routing and dispatch communications, the devices can be used for mobile work order management, safety inspection and compliance, and remote assistance. On the manufacturing plant floor, they help improve quality assurance and forklift operations, as well as maintenance and repair workflows.

“Balancing the need for a more flexible and portable mobile solution without sacrificing high end performance and large display requirements has opened the door for 2-in-1 detachable rugged tablets, such as Zebra Technologies’ ET80 and ET85,” says David Krebs, Executive Vice President, VDC Research. “This emerging form factor has enabled mission-critical mobile workforces in sectors as diverse as public safety and government to maintain support for traditional rugged clamshell PC use cases while enabling more mobile and distributed workflows.”

Zebra’s new series of tablets and 2-in-1s can function as a standalone tablet or a true laptop replacement and provide support in even the most rugged environments. At less than 2.9 pounds and with an optional detachable rugged keyboard, the new ET8x series offers a flexible work option that can transform into a desktop in the office or a mobile workstation in a police car, truck, or forklift. The ET80 and ET85 also offer a longer battery life than previous models, reducing time spent recharging or switching to back up devices, further improving productivity and reducing downtime.

“We’re proud to offer the new ET80 and ET85 tablets and 2-in-1s, which provide WiFi 6 advanced connectivity and also represent Zebra’s entrance into the 5G space,” said Julie Johnson, Vice President, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “The innovative ET8x series provide businesses across multiple industries with the devices they need to improve productivity, speed and reliability across all areas of their operations.”

The new ET8x series offers a 12-inch screen, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, optional integrated barcode scanner, and supports Windows Hello via a front-facing camera for facial recognition and optional fingerprint reader for multi-factor authentication. The ET80 and ET85 are also the first Zebra Windows 10 tablets equipped with select Zebra Mobility DNA software tools to optimize workflows, and improve communications and usability for mobile workers. These tools include Power Precision Plus, which provides visibility into device battery health and optional Workforce Connect Push to Talk features, which streamlines communications in one connected platform.

In addition, Zebra OneCare™ Maintenance Plans are available for the ET8x series to help users maximize device uptime and business performance, ensuring they get the most out of their investment. With Zebra OneCare plans, front-line workers can perform at peak levels while also reducing device vulnerabilities, unbudgeted repair expenses, and unexpected disruptions.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra introduced the new ET8x series of rugged 12-inch tablets and 2-in-1s designed for the public safety, government, field service and manufacturing markets.

The new ET80 and ET85 are Zebra’s first tablets with support for WiFi 6E and 5G, improving connectivity speeds and reliability.

The ET80 and ET85 are Zebra’s first Windows 10 tablets equipped with select Mobility DNA tools, helping increase communications and usability for field workers.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.