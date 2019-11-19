Gamber-Johnson launches line of products to outfit 2020 Ford police in interceptor utility

Gamber-Johnson has launched a full line of products to outfit the new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor® Utility - from the inside out. Known as the first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid police SUV, the vehicle’s enhanced safety attributes and passenger/cargo space will be complemented by Gamber-Johnson’s rugged, reliable, and responsive new product offerings.

(STEVEN’S POINT, WIS) – Gamber-Johnson, a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts, and other mobility applications, announced today that it has launched a new line of products to outfit the 2020 Ford Police Interceptor® Utility - from the inside out. Known as the first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid police SUV, this next-generation vehicle is praised for its efficiency, ability to perform, and savings expected over the lifespan of the vehicle. In line with the vehicle’s most innovative attributes, Gamber-Johnson’s rugged, reliable, and responsive new product offerings will complement the 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility’s enhanced safety features and passenger/cargo space.

“Law enforcement vehicles are becoming more customized to meet the critical demands of day-to-day police use, and as fleets are updated, there is a need for the vehicles to be outfitted with reliable equipment that will help these brave men and women do their jobs more efficiently,” said Jason Lewandowski, vice president of engineering for Gamber-Johnson. “We’ve designed and manufactured these products specifically for the new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility so our users can feel confident they have the most optimal fit, as well as a solution that will help stretch their budget.”

The new product offerings for the 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility include:

Utility Push Bumpers: Allows for mounting sirens or lights on flat crossbar in middle with easy alignment process and all necessary hardware for installation. Features powder-coated steel brackets to help with protection against corrosion.

Cargo Partitions: Provides clear visibility through rear-view mirror and includes filler panels to help seal off cargo area. Top brackets follow the contour area of the vehicle - leaving greater space in cargo area.

Passenger Partitions: Features sliding polycarbonate window with latch and includes filler panels to help seal off the officer from the rear passenger area. Footwells mount under the front seats to provide complete sealing and allow for easy cleaning.

Window Guards: Metal mesh window guards for rear driver and passenger side provide protective coverage with self-tapping screws used to fasten the window frame of the door.

Close-to-Dash Mounts: Give users more usable space by securely mounting a tablet computer close-to-dash. Easily paired with Gamber-Johnson’s motion attachment with keyboard for a complete mobile office solution.

Vehicle Base: Easily installed using the front passenger side seat bolts of the vehicle to provide more room for front riding passengers.

Console Box and Kits: A no-drill, vehicle-specific console box designed to allow users to mount additional devices such as radios, lights, and controls easily and safely. Aircraft-grade aluminum construction console box also available through Precision Mount Technologies, a division of Gamber-Johnson located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For more information about Gamber-Johnson and the company’s new Ford Police Interceptor Utility product offerings, visit www.gamberjohnson.com or contact an authorized reseller.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.