San Jose Police Department Once Again Chooses Getac B300 Ultra Rugged Notebooks to Refresh Fleet

Rugged Notebooks Proven to Reduce Downtime, Maintenance Costs and Improve Productivity

IRVINE, CA.–The San Jose Police Department (SJPD) has ordered an additional 400 Getac B300 G5 ultra rugged notebook computers to replenish its fleet of squad cars, after first purchasing in 2009. They chose the Getac B300 again because it has consistently reduced equipment downtime and maintenance costs while improving productivity in the field.

SJPD has cars patrolling around the clock in a wide range of temperatures, so the Getac B300 G5 provides a much-needed upgrade to advanced technology, connectivity and durability. The ultra-bright, sunlight readable display makes their computer-aided dispatch software easy to read and automated field reporting software maintains a solid connection over a Sprint EVDO modem router. A fingerprint scanner, TPM 1.2 and an optical smart card reader keep everything secure. Along with the Getac B300s, they also purchased new Gamber-Johnson vehicle docks with Dual RF antenna pass-through for access to roof-mounted antennas and access to fast wireless systems.

In the end, the Getac B300 provides everything the SJPD is looking for in a mobile computing solution -- rugged design, reliable operation, maximum performance and connectivity, and complete peace of mind, thanks to Getac’s unprecedented five-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and industry-leading customer support experience.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2015 consolidated revenue $28 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information visit getac.com.