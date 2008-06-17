Movius Interactive Corporation Announces Rapid Alert Application

New Mobile Application Enables Carriers to Deliver Timely Alerts and Notifications to a Large Subscriber Base Quickly and Efficiently

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Movius Interactive Corporation (Movius), a global leader in messaging, collaboration and mobile media solutions, today announced Rapid Alert, a new messaging application that enables carriers to quickly deliver important alerts and personal notification content to subscribers. Developed in partnership with Velleros, an emerging provider of high-capacity, network-aware content-notification systems, Rapid Alert enables carriers to deliver mass notifications of information such as news, sports, community events and alerts like Amber and severe weather to customers based on user-defined delivery options including short message service (SMS), synthesized voice and email.

“We find the introduction of this service very timely as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced that it will soon mandate a commercial mobile alert system (CMAS) for all mobile services providers,” said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO at Movius. “With the Movius Rapid Alert application, carriers can easily offer this alert and notification service to subscribers, which will enable them to quickly deliver desired content and severe and catastrophic event information that can help protect property and lives.”

Traditional alert notification solutions used by municipalities today are limited in that they do not offer comprehensive delivery options that focus on consumer’s growing reliance on mobile phones. Instead they rely on call-tree systems that can be difficult to manage and take valuable time to deliver messages and track results; email distribution solutions that cannot reach impacted residents if they are not online; and voice mail distributions that only reach users that have been included in the system. Movius Rapid Alert offers a full range of delivery options and the versatility to prioritize the notification method.

U.S. FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, in The Commercial Mobile Alert System, First Report and Order, PS Docket No. 07-287 stated: “With the American public increasingly relying on wireless communications in everyday life, it is essential that we support and advance new ways to share critical, time-sensitive information with them in times of crisis. The ability to deliver accurate and timely warnings and alerts through cell phones and other mobile services is an important next step in our efforts to help ensure that the American public has the information they need to take action to protect themselves and their families prior to, and during, disasters and other emergencies.’’

Movius Rapid Alert is a carrier grade solution that delivers the performance and reliability carriers require. Rapid Alert delivers alerts and notifications over standard open protocols for mass notification. This approach enables carriers to provide personalized content and life-protecting automatic alerts to a user-defined distribution list for rapid communication of time sensitive information and warnings. The system can support National Weather Service and Pacific Tsunami Warning feeds for voice and text based notifications for tornadoes, tsunamis, hurricanes and Amber alerts.

For municipal environments, the Rapid Alert application also supports community notification, which allows educational institutions to push alerts and provides response and feedback mechanisms. State and local governments can leverage this application for real-time communication and response mobilization. Rapid Alert also offers a call-attempt notification service that can trigger a real-time automatic notification to friends and relatives when a user attempts to call 911.

