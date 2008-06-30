City of Paris, Texas, Police Department Selects Computer Information Systems Inc. as Best Choice in Windows®-Based Public Safety Software Systems

http://www.cisusa.org/

Computer Information Systems Inc. chosen to meet the Public Safety Software needs of a growing community

Skokie, Illinois–In a world where the stories of mergers, acquisitions and vendor failures are all too frequent, the growing City of Paris experienced this first-hand when they found that their former law enforcement vendor would no longer meet their needs, going out of business right after they began using the system in March of 2000. Paris, home to the largest Eiffel tower on this side of the Atlantic and named “The Best Small Town in Texas” in Kevin Heubusch’s The New Rating Guide to Life in America’s Small Cities, was left searching for a new System. They selected Computer Information Systems Inc. (CIS) as their vendor to update a critical part of their Public Safety infrastructure and enhance their citizen’s health and well-being.

The department’s evaluation of 35 vendors lasted nearly eight (8) years and after securing funding, became very serious in the last 2 years with a heavy focus on quality customer support. “…With our experience, the software package was important but the support and how they (the vendor) helped you was the main thing. And we found that the support from CIS was above anyone else’s,” Assistant Chief of Police Bob Hundley said.



The recently implemented CIS Windows®-based Public Safety Software Solution includes the intuitive, easy-to-operate Computer Assisted Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS) and related Interfaces. This range of Systems provides the Paris Police Department with field-proven, mission-critical capabilities that include instantly available information regarding the call location such as hazards, occupancy, floor plans, history, etc. “The officers are adapting to the new system well,” Assistant Chief Hundley said. “We can already see the benefits of their work.” The new Systems enable the department to respond with greater proficiency to emergencies as well as improving the public’s and responders’ safety and security. An effective fully-integrated Public Safety Software Solution, such as CIS’, has allowed for easier access to available and accurate data in a timely fashion to law enforcement professionals. “I am more impressed with the System now than when we signed the contract. Now that we are live with CIS, the commonality of all the CIS screens has simplified the whole process for us, and I can really see the power of the searching capabilities.”

In addition to the successful software implementation, Assistant Chief Hundley and the Paris Police Department are also benefiting from their vigorous search for quality service, citing countless examples of the above and beyond actions taken by the CIS staff to ensure effective interoperability. He added, “I hope this doesn’t sound corny, but I sense sincerity from CIS’ staff that they really want this to work well for us and it’s appreciated.”

The police department will soon begin implementing CIS’ Mobile Computer System (MCS). CIS MCS will furnish officers with the features to complete and submit full reports while in their vehicles from the field, furthermore increasing their overall efficiency and eliminating the manual reporting process formerly required from their office desks.

The Paris Police Department joins a growing list of Texas Installations that include Marshall Police Department, Middle Rio Grande Development Council, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Port Aransas Police Department, Port Arthur Police Department, San Marcos Police Department, University of Texas Medical Branch and a CIS User Base of over 550 public safety agencies nationwide that rely on CIS for an integrated System that streamlines and improves their communications during emergencies or disasters.

About Computer Information Systems Inc.

Computer Information Systems, headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, develops, markets, maintains and supports its seamless Windows® Systems: Computer Assisted Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Civil Process System (CPS), Jail Management System (JMS) and Mobile Computer System (MCS). Since 1985, Computer Information Systems has had a single market focus of Public Safety Software Solutions, which are being used by hundreds of agencies who rank CIS as the most trusted and reliable provider nationwide. For more information, visit www.cisusa.org.