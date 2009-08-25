Nearly 70 Agencies Purchase Spillman in Second Quarter

Software enables agencies to increase interoperability, manage calls for multiple jurisdictions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Twenty-two public safety agencies purchased Spillman software for the first time and 42 expanded their existing Spillman systems during the second quarter of 2009.

Many of the agencies purchased Spillman’s Computer Aided Dispatch solution in the second quarter of 2009. Using Spillman CAD, dispatchers can access mission-critical information and effectively manage calls for single or multiple jurisdictions. Dispatchers can use the software to efficiently dispatch a unit, add a call and search for data using quick CAD commands.

Some agencies purchased Spillman’s Imaging module, which allows personnel to create a searchable library of full-color, graphically rich digital images. Agencies can easily import and edit images, then attach the images to records throughout the Spillman system. The Imaging module also enables agencies to quickly generate a criminal lineup based on a preset range of physical characteristics.

Spillman’s InSight data sharing solution was also purchased by several public safety agencies. Using InSight, agencies can create multijurisdictional networks to share information with other Spillman and non-Spillman agencies in real time, and access data on names, vehicles, property, and images.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 800 public safety agencies across the nation. Spillman provides a full range of software solutions, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.

Spillman Q2 Sales

New sales:

· Durango/La Plata Emergency Communications Center, Colo.

Bayfield Marshal's Office, Colo.

Zanesville Police Department, Ind.

Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Colo.

Aspen-Pitkin County Community Center, Colo.

Aspen Police Department, Colo.

Basalt Police Department, Colo.

Snowmass Village Police Department, Colo.

Ignacio Police Department, Colo.

Parowan Police Department, Utah

Eustis Police Department, Fla.

Burnham Police Department, Ill.

Calumet City Police Department, Ill.

Wickenburg Police Department, Ariz.

Cherry Hill Police Department, N.J.

Puyallup Tribal Police Department, Wash.

Tohono O'odham Nation Fire Department, Ariz.

Schneider Police Department, Ind.

New Chicago Police Department, Ind.

Indiana University Northwest Campus Police, Ind.

Hobart Police Department, Ind.

Lake Station Police Department, Ind.

Add-on sales highlights:

· Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Wyo.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Wyo.

Martinsville Police Department, Ind.

Frankfort Police Department, Ind.

Clearfield Police Department, Utah

Arizona Game and Fish Department, Ariz.

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Wyo.

Marana Police Department, Ariz.

Saratoga Police Department, Utah

RiverCom 911, Wash.

For more information, visit www.spillman.com.