Northern Utah Agencies Select Spillman Software for County-Wide Data Sharing System

Salt Lake City, UT – The Brigham City, Tremonton, Willard, and Perry Police Departments in Box Elder County, Utah, have selected Spillman Technologies for their Records Management (RMS) and mobile public safety software systems. As previous Spillman customers, these agencies will rejoin a shared system hosted by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department, an existing Spillman customer.

As a consolidated system with the sheriff’s office, the personnel will be able to search data throughout the shared Spillman system to find suspect records by physical descriptions, nicknames, and associations with other criminals, among many other types of criteria. All data will be located on a single server to promote information sharing, regardless of city boundaries.

Chief David Nance of the Tremonton Police Department said that Spillman’s reliability and the system’s data sharing capabilities were main reasons for the county’s policing agencies’ decision.

“We’d used Spillman before, a few years back, and we knew it to be a reliable product,” said Nance. “We decided to come back to be able to share information with neighboring agencies. The ability to share information with agencies around us was a big part of it.”

The Brigham City Police Department has also purchased the CompStat Management Dashboard module from Spillman’s line of Intelligence-led Policing (ILP) products. With this module, Chief Paul Tittensor said department personnel will be able to visually identify and report on crime trends and potential crime hotspots, allowing them to prioritize problem areas and compare criminal activity through geographic profiling.

“We are going to take advantage of real-time crime mapping. With the crime mapping, I look at it once a week but I provide my command staff, down to the sergeants, access to it and they will look at it and make staffing assignments based on where they need to be,” said Tittensor. “We’ll be using the CompStat Management Dashboard. [It will] help out with the Intelligence-led Policing, and that’s a big deal for us.”

Chief Tittensor also stated that the fact that Spillman is the preferred public safety software vendor in Utah, with more than 70 percent of law enforcement agencies in Utah currently using Spillman software, played a big role in their decision.

“The chiefs [in Box Elder County] reviewed the RMS providers and looked at the durability and reliability of them,” said Tittensor, “and the fact that all of Northern Utah is using Spillman is a big reason we chose them.”

The Brigham City, Tremonton, Willard, and Perry Police Departments will join the 136 agencies in Utah, including 20 of the state’s 29 county sheriff’s offices, and more than 1,300 agencies across the country using Spillman software.

