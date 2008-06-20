Spillman Helps Agencies Increase Efficiency, Manage Data

Agencies across the nation boost operations with Spillman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In the first quarter of 2008, 50 agencies have enhanced their public safety capabilities with Spillman software.

In Utah, the South Salt Lake Police Department added Spillman’s Mobile Communications solution to their Spillman system. Officers working in the field will now be able to access a full range of data using their laptop computers.

At the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Utah, deputies formerly wrote traffic citations by hand. With Spillman’s Accidents and Citations reporting module, they have the ability to print tickets and enter data into the Spillman system directly from their vehicle laptops.

“We’re looking forward to realizing the cost savings (that this software will bring),” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office System Administrator, Justin Grenier. “We’ve been paying one full-time person just to enter data at the office. Now when the deputies issue fines and citations, they will be stored in the system automatically.”

Other Spillman customer sales during the first quarter of 2008 include:

Steubenville Police Department, Ohio – Spillman Public Safety System

Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center, Utah – ProQA Interface

Juab County Sheriff’s Office, Utah – Mobile solutions and State Link module

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Colo. – Data Warehouse Interface

Multi Agency Communications Center E911, Wash. – Alphanumeric Paging Interface

Hall County Corrections, Neb. – Imaging module

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wis. – TraCS Interface

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. Spillman serves more than 700 agencies across the nation.