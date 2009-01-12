Alpha Source Earns an A+ Letter Grade from the Better Business Bureau

Milwaukee, WI (January 6, 2009) – Alpha Source, Inc. earned the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) highest accreditation rating of A+ as a result of meeting and exceeding established accreditation standards.

The newly launched letter grade rating system replaces the previous two-dimensional satisfactory and unsatisfactory system providing consumers a more comprehensive and objective view of a business’ reliability and trustworthiness.

According to the BBB, this new and improved system has enhanced their rating system’s overall visual appeal and user-friendly format. Businesses will be rated objectively based on a computer-generated formula that takes into account 16 different factors most of which revolve around customer complaint history.

The focus on the number of complaints, the severity of complaints and how a business resolves complaints are the main determinants that can drive a business’ letter grade up or down keeping customer satisfaction at the forefront.

Becoming an accredited BBB company is a part of Alpha Source’s ongoing commitment to industry best customer service and product quality. Other steps Alpha Source has taken to keep customers and quality first include achieving ISO13485:2003 Certification and the implementation of robust product quality and compliance, Quality Management Systems.

Alpha Source, a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) founded in 1986 by Norine Carlson-Weber, is a global distributor of new and replacement medical devices and accessories and battery pack manufacturer.