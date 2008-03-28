Diamondback Tactical Announces BattleLab Armored Warrior™

The Armored Warrior is a direct result of feedback from operators wishing to have a greater amount of ballistic protection from rifle threats and fragmentation while maintaining the highest amount of mobility.

Keeping rounds and frag out of the torso /upper chest is of paramount concern to every operator. “Nothing will shut you off faster than being violently perforated by an inbound round” (D.S. ’98). The AW Ballistic Shoulder/Bicep Protection (AWBSBP), and the AW Torso Side Plates (AW-TSP) were developed to defeat rifle rounds and frag from entering the mid and upper torso through the sides and bicep.

Being the skeletal platform, the pelvis is the largest bone structure and blood producing region of the body. Other than a direct head or heart shot, the pelvis is the worst region of the body in which to take a round or frag due to its “super vascular” nature. As well, this region is not conducive to tourniquet placement, only the use of pressure wraps and compression / stabilization slings. The AW CAT NAPP (AW-CN), the AW Ballistic Drop Leg Platform (AW-BDLP), and the AW Lower Back Armor (AWLBA) are the components of the Armored Warrior that were designed specifically to address this critical portion of the lower torso.

The Armored Warrior can greatly enhance the protection level of any operator in a wide array of missions and situations, including urban combat, patrolling, security work, working from vehicles and protection from IED’s and roadside ambushes.

The Armored Warrior is offered in a single level of protection, “7.62Plus”. The “7.62Plus” level of protection is “standalone” and is rated to defeat multiple hits of 7.62 x 39 MSC, plus 5.45 x 39, 5.56 x 45 M855, 5.56 x 45 M193, 7.62 x 51 NATO M80 Ball, & 7.62 x 54R LPS. (Call for specifications).

Increase your survivability without compormising your lethality.