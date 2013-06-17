GeoComm Chosen to Provide End to End NG9-1-1 GIS in Maine

GeoComm today announced that the company was chosen by FairPoint Communications to supply National Emergency Number Association (NENA) compliant Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for the State of Maine’s new Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) system. The GIS systems include NENA i3 Emergency Call Routing and Location Validation Functions (ECRF/LVF), a Spatial Information Function (SIF), and a 9-1-1 PSAP mapping system delivered over a statewide Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) to all of the state’s call centers. FairPoint will support geospatial call routing and location validation by implementing GeoComm’s GeoLynx Spatial Router, a NENA i3 compliant ECRF/LVF system. FairPoint will also implement GeoComm’s GeoLynx Server for 9-1-1 call mapping in the state’s 26 9-1-1 call centers. GeoComm and FairPoint will work closely with the Maine Office of GIS (MEGIS) to prepare and provision the GIS data into the 9-1-1 system. This includes GIS data analysis and workflow consulting services, and implementation of GeoComm’s GeoLynx Server Web DMS and GIS Change Request system for managing data updates from local 9-1-1 authorities. GeoComm’s GIS Services Bureau will provide NG9-1-1 Managed GIS services to quality check and provision the GIS into the ECRF/LVF. The GeoComm system will seamlessly integrate with Solacom Technologies’ Emergency Services Routing Proxy (ESRP) and Guardian Intelligent 9-1-1 Workstation to accurately determine the caller location in order to dispatch the fastest response. “The new Maine 9-1-1 system will use leading edge technology to provide the platform for next-generation communication technologies such as voice, video, pictures and text messaging,” said Karen Romano, FairPoint’s vice president – government, education and research. “Together with our suppliers Solacom and GeoComm, FairPoint will provide a robust, redundant and secure statewide emergency system that solidifies the state’s leadership role in providing NG9-1-1.” “GeoComm is pleased and honored to join with Solacom and FairPoint in providing this much needed technology to the State of Maine,” said Tom Grones, GeoComm President/CEO. “It is our sense that the resulting system upgrades will substantially change and improve public safety for all the citizens of the State of Maine.” ABOUT GEOCOMM: GeoComm is mapping the future of NG9-1-1 as a proven provider of end-to-end GIS systems tailored to meet the needs of any public safety agency. GeoComm is the leading innovator of NG9-1-1 GIS services and software, including NG9-1-1 GIS data assessment and development; software to maintain, manage, and provision GIS data; the ECRF/LVF elements of the ESInet; and tactical mapping for the PSAP. GeoComm’s GeoLynx Family of Products provides the tools necessary to speed and enhance emergency response. These tools reduce response times, improve data accuracy and quality, accelerate communications, and provide mission critical GIS-based decision support.