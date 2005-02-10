Law Enforcement Associates Receives New Middle East UVI Contract

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. - Law Enforcement Associates Corporation (LENF.OB), a surveillance and security technology company, announced today it has received an order for additional Under Vehicle Inspection (UVI) units from a Gulf state government. The order increases deployment of non-military, commercial UVI systems in the Middle East to over 100 units.

“This order is continuing evidence that our UVI system has gained global acceptance as the premiere prevention and detection solution for secured facilities,” said Paul Feldman, president of LEA. “The solution’s recent enhancements have increased its effectiveness as a homeland security tool and furthered our ability to market the product globally as a valuable first line of defense against terrorism.”

Law Enforcement Associates’ UVI system provides a clear, high contrast real-time video inspection of the undercarriage of cars, vans and trucks at entry and exit points of secured facilities. The UVI system was originally developed in conjunction with the U.S. Military, following the Kabar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia that killed 19 American service men in 1996. The system is deployed in more than 900 locations worldwide, including military bases, nuclear facilities, embassies, government installations, oil refineries, and United Nations and NATO locations.

Through LEA’s ongoing commitment to research and product development, a fourth generation UVI was previewed at the Certified in Homeland Security National Conference and Exposition in Alexandria, Va. last week. The enhanced UVI system, featuring the company’s new mobile surveillance platform, brings a new level of simplicity and mobility to inspection and surveillance equipment. It now includes touch screen technology, remote monitoring, digital recording and storage, advanced networking capabilities and seamless integration with D-Tect Systems’ rad-D radiation detection solution.

About Law Enforcement Associates Corporation

Law Enforcement Associates, Inc. (LENF.OB), headquartered in Youngsville, N.C., manufactures and markets a diverse line of undercover surveillance products including a complete line of audio surveillance equipment. LEA currently markets to the Military, law enforcement, security and corrections personnel throughout the world, as well as governmental agencies, multinational corporations and non-governmental organizations. For more information on LEA, visit www.leacorp.com.