Mark43 Launches Industry-Leading Computer-Aided Dispatch and Records Management System with the San Marino Police Department

NEW YORK, NY — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it has launched its innovative Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) for the San Marino Police Department (SMPD) in Los Angeles County, California. With the adoption of Mark43’s industry-leading cloud-native RMS, Mark43 will enable the 30 sworn SMPD officers to seamlessly comply with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and the California Incident-Based Reporting System (CIBRS).

Mark43’s RMS is proven to help agencies achieve a zero-percent error rate for NIBRS-compliant reporting. Additionally, the RMS will enable fast and accurate data collection, evidence management, improved analysis, and lightning-fast training across the SMPD, permitting agency members to spend less time writing reports and more time on the streets serving their community. Mark43’s powerful CAD requires minimal training, having been designed through thousands of hours of user shadowing to help designers develop the CAD to be a natural extension of the dispatcher, call taker, or in-field first responder during emergency response. The launch will also enable analytics and new mobile capabilities, like mobile field reporting, for the SMPD.

“The launch of Mark43’s technology will deliver enhanced tools for our dispatchers, records personnel, officers, and detectives,” said John Incontro, Chief of the San Marino Police Department. “This new software will provide the City and our community with the most up-to-date Computer-Aided Dispatch and Records Management System police services available.”

“Mark43 prides itself on being a state-of-the-art option for law enforcement agencies seeking to make the transition from a legacy technology vendor,” said Matt Portanova, Vice President of Deployments. “We are thrilled to work with the San Marino Police Department and provide them with the tech-forward support that they, and their community, deserve.”

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, proven, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.