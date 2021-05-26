Mark43 ranks among highest-scoring businesses on INC. Magazine’s annual list of best workplaces for 2021

New York, N.Y. — Mark43 has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

Purpose-built in the cloud, Mark43 provides the world’s most powerful public safety Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Mark43 understands that an investment in diversity and inclusion is an investment in creating a positive culture which, in the long run, helps to deliver better experiences for public safety agencies and the communities they serve. Mark43 focuses on its four core values when aiming to build the best products possible: Pursue Excellence, Include, Be Diligent, and Operate with Humility.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2021 list,” said Steve Hoffman, VP of People at Mark43. “At Mark43, we share a common goal of providing the top-of-the-line technology for supporting first responders and their communities, as well as a culture where employees can flourish and grow their careers, whether they are remote or in an office.”

“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”

About Mark43

Mark43 builds the world’s most powerful public safety CAD, RMS, analytics, and property and evidence platform while providing industry-leading customer care. Public safety has changed in the last 30 years. Technology vendors haven’t. Mark43 provides a refreshing, battle-tested, enterprise implementation experience and product for over 120 public safety agencies of all sizes, with a special competency for major agencies. The cloud-native products are built only with the most modern technologies and are constantly updated, guaranteeing that the platform always outpaces the rest of the market. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.