National Law Enforcement Museum to Host Attica: Beyond the Riot Panel Discussion

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Museum’s next Witness to History panel discussion: Attica: Beyond the Riot will be held in the Burke Theatre at the U.S. Navy Memorial, on April 14, 2015, at 7:00 pm. The 1971 Attica prison riot was one of the most violent law enforcement encounters in American history. Forty-four years later, hear firsthand accounts of the day of the prison riot, and its effect on life in Attica today.

At this Witness to History event, hear directly from former Attica correctional officers, Michael Smith and Donald Almeter, as they detail their experiences both as correctional officers at Attica Prison and as hostages during the riot. Almeter returned to Attica Prison in January 1972 and retired from there in 2000. Joining Smith and Almeter is historian Dr. Heather Ann Thompson, who is currently writing a book about the Attica prison riot.

The Museum’s Witness to History program—generously funded by Target—began in June 2011 with a presentation by former Dallas (TX) Homicide Detective Jim Leavelle. Now in his 90s, Leavelle recounted his experience as the detective assigned to escort Lee Harvey Oswald, the suspect accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, on the day Oswald himself was shot and killed. Since the inaugural Witness to History event, ten more have been presented on topics ranging from the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 to profiling and capturing Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer. Video recordings and photographs from the events are available to view on our website.

Admission is free and this event is open to the public. Space is limited; registered guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Register by April 10, 2015. For more information, contact WitnessToHistory@nleomf.org, call 202.737.7869, or visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org/WitnesstoHistory.

