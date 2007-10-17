Police Stress Study Launched in Association With California School of Professional Pyschology

Your participation in this confidential survey associated with the California School of Professional Psychology in San Francisco, CA can help mental health experts learn more about how police officers cope with stress and trauma.

In appreciation for your participation, you will receive a $50 VISA GIFT CARD to use anywhere that VISA is accepted.

Participants will fit the following description:

•Male and married or living in a committed relationship for at least 2 years.

•A police officer for at least 2 years, 25-55 years old.

•Either experienced or witnessed a critical incident that involved actual or threatened death

or serious injury, a physical threat to you or others, or witnessed a horrific act.

•Incident or incidents occurred between 2 months and 5 years ago.

•Not hospitalized overnight or otherwise physically disabled as a result of the incident.

Participation is easy:

•Multiple choice questions

•Takes about 45 minutes to complete

•This study is completely confidential

•Online participation for your convenience

To begin the study go to: www.police-study.com or call David M. Joseph at: (510) 206-1217 or send E-mail to policestudies@gmail.com.