PoliceOne Launches PoliceGrantsHelp.com Sponsored by Cisco

Web site to be most comprehensive database and resource for law enforcement grants online

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Police1.com, the leading online information and training resource for law enforcement, today announced the launch of PoliceGrantsHelp.com, an unparalleled resource for grants information, resources and expertise to the law enforcement community sponsored by Cisco.

With limited time and resources, departments often miss grant opportunities, deadlines and ultimately critical technology, training and funding. PoliceGrantsHelp.com fills a gap within the law enforcement community by providing a comprehensive resource for grants information and assistance in one location. The site features the most extensive police grants database ever created, with a library of information covering not only federal programs, but also state, local and corporate opportunities.

“The PoliceGrantsHelp.com launch is very important. It will not only serve as the first comprehensive online grants resource and community for Law Enforcement but also feature the most extensive law enforcement grant database available,” said Alexander Ford, CEO of Police1.com. “PoliceGrantsHelp.com will be the go-to destination for those searching for available grants as well as guidance on how to secure them. The aim of PoliceGrantsHelp.com reaffirms Police1.com’s mission to provide law enforcement professionals with the widest possible array of resources to help them do their jobs better and more safely.”

The Grants Office also will be a key participant in driving growth of the site with expert columnist contributions by The Grants Office CEO, Michael Paddock, as well as streaming grant listings from their database. Grants Office offers a variety of services including: proposal development and submittal, comprehensive research reports and completion of a year-long grant seeking plans and access to their online database.

Designed to assist those with varying levels of grant experience, PoliceGrantsHelp.com features a searchable grants database, as well as a wide range of grants news, announcements, tips and a comprehensive listing of reference materials. PoliceGrantsHelp.com will continue to develop over the next few months, adding features such as forums, webcasts, additional expert columnists and much more.

