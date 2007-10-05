PoliceOne to Exhibit at the 114th Annual IACP Conference in New Orleans

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – PoliceOne.com, the leading online resource for law enforcement personnel, will be an exhibitor at the 2007 IACP Conference, to be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, from October 13-17.

PoliceOne will occupy booth #3035 at the conference, giving show attendees the opportunity to stop by and learn more about some of the recent developments at PoliceOne.com, including the recent launch of BLUTube.com and Corrections1.com.

Operated by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the IACP Conference is one of the law enforcement industry’s largest annual education and technology expositions, with a full schedule of seminars, forums and technical workshops focused on various law enforcement topics and issues. IACP will also feature more than 730 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and services for law enforcement professionals.

PoliceOne.com is one of the top online resources for information on law enforcement products and services, with over 260 clients in nearly 200 product categories. The PoliceOne product categories provide law enforcement personnel with the information they need to make informed purchases of items ranging from apparel to software.

About PoliceOne.com

PoliceOne.com is the leading law enforcement Web site in the country with more than 192,000 registered members. PoliceOne provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 106,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. PoliceOne also offers nearly 150 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies. For more information on PoliceOne, visit www.police1.com.

For information on advertising with PoliceOne, contact Paul Andrews at paul.andrews@praetoriangroup.com, or visit our advertising section online at www.police1.com/police/advertising/.