Praetorian Group Wins Bronze Telly Award for Online Video Content

SAN FRANCISCO — The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading online media company in the public safety market, announced it has won a Telly Award for the original Police1 video “Will to Win: Jim Van Alstine”.

A prestigious judging panel of over 500 accomplished industry professionals judged this year’s 33rd annual Telly Awards, awarding. “Will to Win: Jim Van Alstine” a bronze Telly in the Internet/Online Programs – Editing category. The video details an intense life-and-death struggle between Van Alstine, a Georgia police officer, and the suspect who shot him multiple times. The segment was hosted by Dave Smith, shot by Tim Calnan, produced by Lori Fomby and edited by Angelica Sartorato.

The Telly Awards honor the very best local, regional, and cable television commercials and programs, as well as the finest video and film productions, and work created for the Web. With nearly 11,000 entries from all 50 states and numerous countries, this year’s Telly Awards was one of the most competitive in the history of the program.

“We feel honored to have won a Telly Award for the ‘Will to Win: Jim Van Alstine’ story,” said Lori Fomby, Executive Producer for Police1.com. “The real winner, however, is Officer Van Alstine, whose warrior spirit helped him survive a near fatal encounter. He is one of countless American heroes on the frontline, and we are honored to serve them and tell their stories.”

This is Praetorian Group’s third Telly Award win. Last year, Praetorian Group received two bronze Telly Awards for PoliceOne’s original videos, “Will to Win: Jared Reston” and “Legacy of the Lakewood Four”.

Since 1978, the Telly Awards’ mission has been to strengthen the visual arts community by inspiring, promoting, and supporting creativity. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world. For the complete list of winners, visit www.tellyawards.com.

About Police1.com

With more than 430,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the active law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies. For information on advertising with Police1, visit www.police1.com/police-market-advertising.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading online media and technology company in the public safety market. Our properties are visited by more than 2.1 million public safety professionals every month and count more than 850,000 first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Homeland1.com, as well as more than fifteen topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities. For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.