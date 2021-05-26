The state of Artificial Intelligence in 2020: AI by the numbers

Artificial intelligence is changing the way companies purchase and sell B2B products. AI promises to continue to transform the way we do business and relate to the digital landscape.

Yet, discussions about AI often stir up anxieties.

Will AI impact job security? Will it become more intelligent than humans and plunge the world into an Orwellian surveillance state?

But as thought leadership on automation and intelligence expands, the business community is growing more comfortable and optimistic about the technology. Over the past few years, research has demonstrated that the AI sector will continue to face significant hurdles. The world is ready to embrace AI solutions benefits: early business adopters report higher productivity, lower costs, more creative and fulfilled teams.

