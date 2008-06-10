Viridian Green Lasers Announces the Introduction of The Viridian X5L Green Laser Sight with LED Tactical Light

http://www.ViridianGreenLaser.com

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Viridian Green Laser Sights, a subsidiary of Laser Aiming Systems Corporation, announces the introduction of the Viridian X5L green laser sight with LED Tactical Light unit.This revolutionary new product provides an extremely bright green laser coupled with an exceptionally brilliant and efficient LED (Light Emitting Diode) in a remarkably compact design.The Viridian X5L green laser sight is built to fit Universal, Weaver, or Picatinny railed guns. The X5L features patent pending SMARTLASER technology to allow complete mode control of both the green laser and the LED tactical light.

The benefit of a green laser is that it is many times more visible than red, allowing for it to be used anytime, day or night, indoors or outdoors, permitting you to track your target quicker and more accurately. Because green lasers are so much more visible to the human eye, an actual visible green beam can be seen in low-light or nighttime conditions.

The benefit of the LED used in the X5L is that it is rated for 100,000 hours, is exceptionally small, has an incredibly impressive brightness to power consumption ratio and is virtually indestructible. The retail price of the Viridian X5L is $379. The Viridian X5L will be available at dealers nationwide. For more information visit www.ViridianGreenLaser.com or call 1-800-990-9390.

ABOUT LASER AIMING SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Privately held Laser Aiming Systems Corporation is one of the nation’s fastest growing laser sight manufacturers. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Laser Aiming Systems is devoted to utilizing cutting edge laser technology to offer compact, powerful, green lasers, for military, law enforcement, and civilian usage. The company prides itself on offering a unique and innovative green laser sight product line that is designed to precisely fit specific guns. By doing so, Laser Aiming Systems changes the traditional gun/laser combination from being one of a bulky add-on situation to one of a compact cohesive gun/laser system that looks and feels as one unit.