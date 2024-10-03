New Iberia Police Department uses RGB Spectrum tech to build a real-time crime center

PRESS RELEASE

ALAMEDA, Calif.— RGB Spectrum, an industry leader in mission-critical video for real-time decision support, announces that the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is enhancing public safety with a new, cutting-edge real-time crime center (RTCC). The facility is designed to provide a comprehensive view of citywide activities.

At the core of the RTCC is RGB Spectrum’s Zio W4000 video wall processor. The feature-rich Zio W4000 supports 4K 60Hz resolution end-to-end and accommodates a mix of local baseband, IP video, and web-based inputs. The processor aggregates video and critical data from all sources for display on a Samsung 140" all-in-one LED screen, ensuring operators have a clear and comprehensive view of the city’s surveillance feeds.

“With state-of-the-art technology, including sound and enhanced vehicle and person identification, the new systems have already helped solve crime in the area.” Captain Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department

Supported by $1.6 million in state funding, NIPD plans to deploy nearly 500 advanced surveillance cameras across 125 locations, creating a safer environment for residents. The strategic placement of these cameras, with each location featuring four devices, will deliver a 360-degree view of key areas, significantly enhancing the department’s ability to monitor and respond to crime effectively. These feeds will be available on the video wall to provide decision-makers with enhanced situational awareness.

NIPD is committed to leveraging innovative technology to strengthen community safety. It sets a benchmark for modern policing in Louisiana. The integration of RGB Spectrum’s advanced visualization and control solutions represents a significant step toward, creating a safer community for New Iberia residents.

