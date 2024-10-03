REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Dispatch, Call Centers & 911  Real Time Crime Centers

New Iberia Police Department uses RGB Spectrum tech to build a real-time crime center

The RTCC is designed to provide a comprehensive view of citywide activities

October 03, 2024 05:03 PM
NewIberiaCar.jpeg
1 of 3:
NewIberiaRTCC.jpeg
2 of 3:
NewIberiaTeam.jpeg
3 of 3:

PRESS RELEASE

ALAMEDA, Calif.— RGB Spectrum, an industry leader in mission-critical video for real-time decision support, announces that the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is enhancing public safety with a new, cutting-edge real-time crime center (RTCC). The facility is designed to provide a comprehensive view of citywide activities.

At the core of the RTCC is RGB Spectrum’s Zio W4000 video wall processor. The feature-rich Zio W4000 supports 4K 60Hz resolution end-to-end and accommodates a mix of local baseband, IP video, and web-based inputs. The processor aggregates video and critical data from all sources for display on a Samsung 140" all-in-one LED screen, ensuring operators have a clear and comprehensive view of the city’s surveillance feeds.

“With state-of-the-art technology, including sound and enhanced vehicle and person identification, the new systems have already helped solve crime in the area.”
Captain Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department

Supported by $1.6 million in state funding, NIPD plans to deploy nearly 500 advanced surveillance cameras across 125 locations, creating a safer environment for residents. The strategic placement of these cameras, with each location featuring four devices, will deliver a 360-degree view of key areas, significantly enhancing the department’s ability to monitor and respond to crime effectively. These feeds will be available on the video wall to provide decision-makers with enhanced situational awareness.

NIPD is committed to leveraging innovative technology to strengthen community safety. It sets a benchmark for modern policing in Louisiana. The integration of RGB Spectrum’s advanced visualization and control solutions represents a significant step toward, creating a safer community for New Iberia residents.

To learn more about RGB Spectrum’s solutions for public safety organizations, please visit our website: www.rgb.com.

About RGB Spectrum
RGB Spectrum is a leading designer and manufacturer of mission-critical, real-time audio-visual solutions for a civilian, government, and military client base. The company offers integrated hardware, software, and control systems to satisfy the most demanding requirements. Since 1987, RGB Spectrum has been dedicated to helping our customers achieve Better Decisions. Faster. Learn more at rgb.com.

REAL TIME CRIME CENTER RESOURCES
Winston-Salem RTCC 2.png
Real Time Policing
Leading through change: Building the Winston-Salem RTCC
Why leadership, not technology alone, determines RTCC success
February 04, 2026 04:38 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Crime dashboard media briefing.jpg
Real Time Crime Center
Making regional crime data work: Inside the DC regions’ groundbreaking dashboard
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments leads an interjurisdictional effort to display crime data and guide public safety decisions
November 20, 2025 02:10 PM
 · 
Joseph Walker
Touch screen data 1
Real Time Crime Center
Grasping crime intelligence at a glance: The Windsor Police CompStat revolution
A homegrown Power BI platform is redefining CompStat in Windsor, transforming static spreadsheets into live, visual command intelligence
October 24, 2025 02:20 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
New Mexico Fighting Crime
Real Time Crime Center
Building real-time intelligence hubs to power modern policing
At the National Real Time Crime Center Association conference, law enforcement leaders outlined six trends shaping how agencies build data-driven hubs that deliver real-time intelligence when it counts
October 06, 2025 08:24 PM
 · 
Katja Ridderbusch
Immigration Facility Shooting
Investigations
How police can prepare for rising political violence and paramilitary-style attacks
Extremist tactics, sniper attacks and online incitement are reshaping the threat landscape, leaving officers with shrinking windows to respond
September 24, 2025 07:33 PM
 · 
Paul Goldenberg
poster.jpg
Artificial Intelligence
How agentic AI enhances crime prevention, streamlines evidence collection
AI agents can help alert agencies about potentially risky behavior before an incident happens, bridging the gap between private sector security concerns and public safety operations
August 14, 2025 11:24 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Load More