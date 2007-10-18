Thetus Makes IACP Debut With Semantic Knowledge Modeling for LE Applications

Exhibit showcases integrated semantic solutions that provide a dynamic intelligence framework for law enforcement applications

PORTLAND, Ore. and NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 15 /PRNewswire/ -- Thetus Corporation, a leading provider of semantic knowledge modeling and discovery software, will demonstrate its flagship enterprise solution, the Thetus Publisher, at the annual Law Enforcement Education and Technology Exposition held by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) October 14 - 17 in New Orleans. Thetus will showcase the integration of its semantic technology with ArcWeb Services from Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), a leading provider of geographic information system (GIS) products. This integrated solution enables intelligence professionals to capture and analyze large volumes of disparate data on a platform specifically tailored to law enforcement.

“We are very pleased to have Thetus participate with ESRI at IACP,” said Lew Nelson, law enforcement solutions manager at ESRI and a former police chief. “Thetus is an excellent example of an ESRI Business Partner bringing integrated solutions to market that leverage ESRI’s ArcWebServices and ArcGIS Server product lines to support law enforcement in addressing the numerous problems they encounter every day.”

The Thetus Publisher enterprise software employs semantics to empower users to search, visualize, verify and relate critical intelligence data. Paired with GIS mapping, automated workflow tools and an intuitive, browser-based user interface, the Publisher dramatically reduces the time and resources intelligence analysts must invest in data collection and assembly, allowing more time for critical analysis and decision-making. The

Publisher also enhances the discovery, assembly and modeling of complex information from a wide range of sources to provide law enforcement professionals rapid access to relevant, understandable knowledge.

“Law enforcement professionals face an ever-increasing amount of incoming data that demands immediate attention and investigation,” said Philip Pridmore-Brown, vice president of marketing at Thetus. “The Thetus Publisher provides a compelling solution for analysts dealing in both spatial and non-spatial data who need this information automatically fused and available for query, filtering, analysis and projection. Thetus

semantic technology transforms this process and allows organizations to build valuable assets that capture explicit, implicit and tacit knowledge.”

Leveraging the power of semantics, the Thetus approach to knowledge modeling allows for both explicit and implicit search, leading to discovery of previously unknown connections and associations, a capability critical to law enforcement and intelligence analysis. Thetus semantic technology also filters contextual data for all concepts and relationships in the knowledge model, enabling weighting of information based on confidence for hypothesis-testing, definition of policy-based access to sensitive data, and comprehensive history tracking essential to model optimization. When integrated with a GIS solution, the Thetus Publisher brings these and other essential capabilities to a map-based environment to further extend the richness and value of available information.

The Thetus approach to knowledge management supports predictive modeling, outcome evaluation, and ongoing development of best practices.

Thetus leverages semantic web technologies to provide software that complements and enhances traditional information management systems, enabling analysts to interact with knowledge using the familiar language of their domain -- not the language of the data. Founded in 2002, Thetus is a privately held corporation headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Learn more at http://www.thetus.com.