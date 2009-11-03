United Shield International Commando SC650 Ballistic Helmet Rated as the #1 Law Enforcement Tactical Protective Helmet by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has selected the United Shield International Commando SC650 ballistic helmet as the highest rated helmet in a comparative assessment of law enforcement tactical protective helmets. The evaluation was performed by the Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) as part of their SAVER (System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders) Program. The SAVER Program was established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist emergency responders making procurement decisions.

In a comparative analysis examining twenty four performance characteristics in five major categories, the United Shield International Commando SC650 ballistic helmet received the highest composite score overall, and the highest composite score in the categories of Capability, Deployability and Usability, while receiving Most Favourable ratings in twenty one of the twenty four categories of the assessment.

Details of this recently published study can be found at www.rkb.us /SAVER/SAVER Documents/Project Documents/Personal Protective Equipment/Tactical Law Enforcement Protective Equipment/Ballistic Protection/Helmet, Ballistic/Summary Report.

United Shield International President Paul Banducci commented “This exhaustive independent analysis by the US Department of Homeland Security confirms United Shield’s position as the #1 manufacturer and supplier of quality, high performance ballistic helmets to the global market. United Shield strives to provide the most user friendly products of the highest quality to our customers.We are delighted with the positive conclusions of this independent evaluation which reaffirm the success of our mission.”

