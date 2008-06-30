FLIR Systems Announces $23.1 Million Delivery Order From the U.S. Coast Guard

PORTLAND, OR—(MARKET WIRE)—FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today that it has been awarded a $23.1 million delivery order from the U.S. Coast Guard for the Electro-Optical Sensor System (ESS) program. The units delivered under this order, variants of FLIR’s TALON stabilized multi-sensor system, will be installed on HH-60 and HH-65 helicopters to enhance the Coast Guard’s performance of its airborne use of force, interdiction, and search and rescue missions. Work will be performed in FLIR’s North Billerica, MA facility.

This order was made pursuant to a previously awarded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract. Initial units were fielded in 2007, providing enhanced detection capabilities to the Coast Guard in the war on drugs and homeland defense.

“This contract builds on FLIR’s excellent relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard and demonstrates the unique capabilities and extreme ruggedness of our systems,” said Earl R. Lewis, President and CEO of FLIR. “We are delighted the Coast Guard has once again chosen FLIR products for this critical mission.”

