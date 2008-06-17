ITT to Supply First Responders with Night Vision Through Homeland Security Contract

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 9, 2008 - ITT Corporation (NYSE:ITT) today announced that its night vision division has received an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide PVS-14 night vision kits to first responders through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Commercial Equipment Direct Assistance Program (CEDAP). The PVS-14 night vision monoculars-ITT’s most versatile product-will operate with Pinnacle® image intensifier tubes that enable improved operation when switching from low-light to high-light areas. The $1.1 million contract award includes a second option year, which, if exercised, would result in a total contract value of $2.2 million.

ITT’s PVS-14 is a monocular Generation (Gen) 3 device that allows the user to adjust the gain control in varying light conditions. The unit can be handheld, head-mounted, weapon-mounted or adapted to a camera or camcorder. A multi-purpose tool, the PVS-14 can benefit any responder in the field during low-light conditions, from law enforcement officers on a routine foot patrol to multi-agency search and rescue or tactical teams on a mission.

“ITT is pleased to partner with CEDAP again this year to provide our Gen 3 night vision technology to law enforcement and emergency response agencies across the nation,” said Mike Hayman, president of ITT Night Vision. “Every community’s first responders must have the tools necessary to prevent and respond to crime and terrorism under any conditions, at any time of day or night.”

Last year, CEDAP provided approximately $37 million in equipment and training assistance to first responder agencies across the nation. Administered by the Federal Emergency Management Administration with program support from the U.S. Army’s Electronic Proving Ground, the program aims to provide smaller agencies with technologically advanced equipment to assist them in meeting their homeland security missions. As a direct assistance program, CEDAP provides equipment and technical assistance directly to winning agencies.

ITT Night Vision, based in Roanoke, Va., is the world’s leading developer, producer and supplier of Generation 3 image intensifier technology for U.S. and allied military forces as well as the homeland security market. To learn more, visit www.nightvision.com.

About ITT Corporation

ITT Corporation (www.itt.com) is a diversified high-technology engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to creating more livable environments, enabling communications and providing protection and safety. The company plays an important role in vital markets including water and fluids management, global defense and security, and motion and flow control. ITT employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in more than 50 countries. Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., the company generated $9 billion in 2007 sales.

