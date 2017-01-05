AR Optics Enrage red dot from Bushnell

Introducing our longest-lasting battery red dot scope, the Bushnell® AR Optics™ Enrage™. The new member of the AR Optics family features battery life that lasts twice as long as previous Bushnell red dot scopes. The eight brightness settings lock in with a single click, and there’s an off setting between each. The 2-MOA red dot is housed in multi-coated optics, ensuring a bright, crisp view for easy target acquisition. The Enrage™ includes an optional hi-rise mount.

Features & Benefits

• Our longest-lasting battery Red Dot

• 8 brightness settings, with off setting between each

• 2-MOA dot

• Multi-coated optics

• Includes hi-rise mount

