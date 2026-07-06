BWC: Suspect repeatedly rams Ohio cruiser following separate crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Body camera video shows the moments a suspect intentionally rammed a Columbus police cruiser multiple times before officers arrested him, 10TV reported.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. June 29 near West Broad Street and North Warren Avenue. Court documents state two officers were responding to a separate call when they saw a crash blocking part of the road.

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Police said the suspect, identified as Relosse Delievre, who was involved in the crash, was told to move his vehicle to a nearby gas station because it was not disabled. Moments later, he allegedly drove into the back of the police cruiser.

In the body camera video, one officer can be heard asking, “Why is this person, who’s following us?” before the cruiser is struck.

Court records state Delievre hit the cruiser from behind again, attempted a PIT maneuver on the cruiser and then struck the front driver’s side of the cruiser.

Both officers got out of their cruiser and ordered the driver to show his hands. The video shows the black vehicle with visible damage and smoke coming from the engine area. One officer can be heard saying the driver was trapped inside and had rammed their cruiser.

Delievre got out through the passenger-side window and was taken into custody. The officers were treated at the scene.

Detectives later interviewed Delievre at a hospital, where court records state he admitted he knew he had been involved in a crash with a cruiser and intentionally struck it.

Delievre was booked into the Franklin County jail on two counts of felonious assault after being released from the hospital. He was arraigned July 1, and a judge set his bond at $2 million.