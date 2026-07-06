NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: Suspect repeatedly rams Ohio cruiser following separate crash

The driver intentionally targeted the Columbus patrol vehicle after officers directed him to move his car, which was damaged from a separate crash, according to police

July 06, 2026 12:08 PM • 
Police1 Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Body camera video shows the moments a suspect intentionally rammed a Columbus police cruiser multiple times before officers arrested him, 10TV reported.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. June 29 near West Broad Street and North Warren Avenue. Court documents state two officers were responding to a separate call when they saw a crash blocking part of the road.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

Police said the suspect, identified as Relosse Delievre, who was involved in the crash, was told to move his vehicle to a nearby gas station because it was not disabled. Moments later, he allegedly drove into the back of the police cruiser.

In the body camera video, one officer can be heard asking, “Why is this person, who’s following us?” before the cruiser is struck.

Court records state Delievre hit the cruiser from behind again, attempted a PIT maneuver on the cruiser and then struck the front driver’s side of the cruiser.

Both officers got out of their cruiser and ordered the driver to show his hands. The video shows the black vehicle with visible damage and smoke coming from the engine area. One officer can be heard saying the driver was trapped inside and had rammed their cruiser.

Delievre got out through the passenger-side window and was taken into custody. The officers were treated at the scene.

Detectives later interviewed Delievre at a hospital, where court records state he admitted he knew he had been involved in a crash with a cruiser and intentionally struck it.

Delievre was booked into the Franklin County jail on two counts of felonious assault after being released from the hospital. He was arraigned July 1, and a judge set his bond at $2 million.

Trending
Sgt Scott Ries
Officer Down
Ohio officer killed, 2 wounded in shooting during disturbance call
Rittman Sgt. Scott Ries was killed, two officers and a Wayne County sheriff’s K-9 were wounded, and the suspected gunman was found dead inside the home
July 06, 2026 12:17 PM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (51).png
K-9
Handler allowed to purchase, keep K-9 after leaving Minn. sheriff’s office
Deputy Steve Henriksen resigned from the Swift County Sheriff’s Office, but didn’t want to be separated from Red, a K-9 that had been assigned to him for more than four years
July 05, 2026 07:00 AM
Screenshot 2026-07-01 184902.png
Officer Down
Charges refiled against man accused of causing Wash. officer’s death
Henry Eugene Washington was charged with murder in the shooting that resulted in the death of Officer Jonathan Shoop in July 2020
July 05, 2026 08:00 AM
hqdefault.jpg
K-9
N.Y. sheriff’s K-9 dies from heat exhaustion after patrol vehicle alarm system fails
Schenectady County Sheriff’s K-9 Leonidas served with the agency for eight years
July 06, 2026 10:36 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff

Company News
2026_04_09_Horka_u_staare_Paky_Ks118 2.jpg
Technology
From Voice Communication over Radio to Real-Time Video: Czech Fire Rescue Service Transforms Operational Command with LiveU
Replaces voice calls with real-time video intelligence – reducing firefighting duration and giving commanders additional situational awareness to make faster, better decisions
July 02, 2026 08:50 AM

Body Camera Investigations Vehicle Incidents and Issues
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.