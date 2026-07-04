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Man arrested after allegedly throwing concrete chunks at LAPD from high-rise building

The man threw the concrete pieces as LAPD officers responded to a medical emergency

July 04, 2026 07:00 AM
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Sarah Reingewirtz

By Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly throwing chunks of concrete at police from a high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a victim in need of medical assistance at 2:30 a.m. on South Broadway, according to the LAPD . The person was hospitalized for unknown reasons.

Police then observed a man throwing concrete from the roof of a nearby building at their vehicles and arrested him, according to the LAPD. He was not identified by authorities.

“Upon arrival, officers identified the suspect with the assistance of an airship overhead,” LAPD Sgt. Jesus Salazar told KTLA. “They contained the area, made the approach and took the suspect into custody.”

Salazar said the man also threw a fire extinguisher from the 10th floor of a high-rise building. He said some squad cars were damaged, but no officers were injured.

“It was a dangerous [situation], so it was paramount for us to contain the scene,” he said.

Video of the scene showed broken chunks of concrete on the street.

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This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
©2026 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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