Applied Concepts Inc. Receives New Patent for Radar Multi-Signal Processing

PLANO, TX, August 12, 2008 - Applied Concepts, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent on Multi-Area Data Processing by Police Radar. Patent (#US 7,411,544 B2) was filed on November 11, 2004 and protects a system for processing radar data from two of more areas of interest, such as for simultaneously processing vehicle speeds in the opposite lane in front of the patrol vehicle and in the opposite lane behind the patrol vehicle. This is the company’s 22nd patent relating to police radar. The company has other patents pending.