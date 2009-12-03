Recognition for Effective Use of Social Media by Emergency Responders

Announcing Social Media Responder of 2009 Contest

PLOVER, WI – PIOSocialMediaTraining.com co-founders David Konig and Greg Friese announce the first Social Media Responder of the Year contest. One of the missions at PIOSocialMediaTraining.com is to highlight emergency response agencies already effectively using Social Media to reach their goals and provide information for other agencies to start using Social Media to connect with their communities using the best practices possible.

The contest nomination period starts on December 1 and continues until midnight on December 10, 2009 for the best Social Media Responder of 2009. There are two methods – using the contact form at PIOSocialMediaTraining.com (http://piosocialmediatraining.com/2009/12/social-media-responder-2009-smr2009/) or writing a Twitter message – to make a nomination. To nominate using Twitter include the Twitter hashtag #SMR2009.

Five finalists for Social Media Responder of 2009 will be selected by a panel of judges from the list of eligible nominees, based on the criteria of social media presence, use of social media to connect to their communities, quality of nomination tweets, quality of online postings and social media conversations, and quality of design elements. Greg Friese said, “We want to recognize the quality of interaction and the creation of content as being more important than amassing friends, followers, or even page views.”

The contest is open to nominations from any type of emergency response agency. David Konig explained, “All types of organizations – fire, police, EMS, hospital, public health departments and even non-governmental organizations like the Red Cross – use social media to accomplish their mission.”

After the finalists are selected voting will be conducted at PIOSocialMediaTraining.com from December 16 until December 29, 2009. Profiles of the nominees and there social media content will be featured at PIOSocialMediaTraining.com throughout the voting period. A winner will be announced on Thursday December 31, 2009. Contest rules are available at http://piosocialmediatraining.com/2009/12/social-media-responder-2009-smr2009/.

For more information, interview requests, or to discuss contest sponsorship contact PIOSocialMediaTraining.com co-founder Greg Friese at gfriese@piosocialmediatraining.com or call 715-204-9874.

