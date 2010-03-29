Verbal Judo Institute Launches New Verbal Self Defense - Youth Program

The Verbal Judo Institute has announced the launch of the new Verbal Self Defense – Youth Program.

The Verbal Self Defense - Youth Program, produced by Dr. George Thompson’s Verbal Judo

Institute, teaches how to deflect harassment and bullying through tactical communication.

• A 6-DVD set contains 14 video lessons; the manual includes all learning materials and class handouts you need to start teaching Verbal Self Defense today.

• The course is credentialed through the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Participants have the option of taking this course online through NWTC to earn a certificate.

• When you register with NWTC, you may access all materials online, and can join the community of Verbal Defense practitioners who support their skills through videobased interactions.

• The course has a strong family component and includes class handouts designed for students to take home and discuss bully-proofing strategies with their families.

• Verbal Self Defense -Youth Program is geared toward instructors who work with children in extracurricular settings, but can also be modified for school use.

For more information about this course visit www.verbaldefensecourse.com.

