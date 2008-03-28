The Interact Business Group to Exhibit at 2008 ILEETA & Station Style Tradeshows
ILEETA
2008 Conference
April 1 – 5
Wheeling, IL
Plan to attend President Bill Booth’s interactive instructional presentation about Strategic Planning for Training Centers
Thursday April 3 at 8:00 a.m. & Saturday, April 5 at 1:00 p.m.
See you there!
* * * * * *
2008 StationStyle Conference
April 26 – 29
Phoenix, AZ
Interact Business Group is co-partnering with Fire Chief’s Station Style Conference this year. Stop by our booth! We would love to discuss your strategic training center plans with you.