Indiana’s First Police Agency Takes the Lead with Wrap Reality

Center Township of Indiana’s Clinton County Donates System to Frankfort Police Department in Support of Enhancing Training for De-Escalation

TEMPE, Ariz.,-- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today that Indiana’s Frankfort Police Department is the first agency within Indiana to receive Wrap Reality, WRAP’s de-escalation platform, designed for agencies to enhance their training, leading to better performance in the field through VR simulation. Wrap Reality was donated to Frankfort PD by the Center Township of Clinton County.

“We are grateful to the Center Township Trustees for standing behind our mission of protecting and serving the community,” said Chief Scott Shoemaker of Frankfort PD. “Our officers face a variety of challenging situations in the field daily and Wrap Reality’s robust and comprehensive library of scenarios allows our officers to prepare for their real-life encounters in the virtual world.”

Jami Pratt, Center Township Trustee in Clinton County, commented: “Led by Chief Shoemaker, Frankfort Police cares about the safety of their officers and the community, as reflected by their utilization of innovative solutions like Wrap Reality to improve officer training.”

Wrap Reality is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP recently announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to utilize AWS GovCloud (US) for Service, Delivery, and Storage and bring the most advanced cloud-native services to Wrap Reality customers, improving the flow of information and providing a better experience for law enforcement agencies.

“It is exciting to see the community get behind their local police department in support of improved officer training through Wrap Reality,” said Clark Dever, VP of Product Management, Wrap Reality. “This allows for more frequent, immersive training, resulting in safer interactions between community members and the brave officers who serve and protect them.”

To learn more about Wrap Reality, please visit wrap.com/reality.