WRAP Holds Thought Leadership Discussion with AWS Executive & Miami Police Chief on the future of VR Training in Law Enforcement

TEMPE, Ariz. — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released an interview featuring WRAP CEO Tom Smith, Amazon Web Services Leader of Justice and Public Safety Ryan Reynolds, and Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo during which they discussed the Wrap Reality virtual reality (VR) training platform and the potential positive impact of VR on law enforcement training. The discussion can be viewed here.

“With VR training, you can train daily, and in as little as five to ten minutes a day, you can really create well-trained officers with good instincts and with good muscle memory,” said Chief Acevedo during the discussion. “You’re going to see, virtual reality is going to end up taking most of the bandwidth in terms of how much training time is spent. We’re going to be able to give immediate feedback, and in the VR environment, you’re going to be able to see everything you did - what you did wrong, what you did the right way, what you can do better - to debrief and learn almost in real-time. This is something that is here, and I think in the next 12 to 36 months, it is going to be widespread, and I hope here at Miami PD that we’re going to be the front end of this wave, this revolution.”

“The inbound requests we are receiving from agencies for quotes and more information about Wrap Reality reflect the demand for our platform as we continue to develop new modules while strengthening its functionalities with Amazon Web Services,” said Tom Smith. “We are excited about the opportunity to help agencies amplify their training in a way that’s effective and affordable.”

WRAP recently announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance Wrap Reality’s law enforcement training platform through AWS GovCloud (US).

