Announcing the New Crown Vic Police Interceptor Base from Gamber-Johnson

No drilling required for this new mount

This new mount works for the Crown Victoria/Police Interceptor (1991-2010) bucket, bench, or 60-40 split seats.



Placement: Passenger side on the floor - under seat.

Dimensions: 5.7"H x 18.5"W x 10.9"D

Construction: Heavy gauge steel

Finish: Black powdercoat

Weight: 11.0 lbs

About Gamber-Johnson

In business since 1954, Gamber-Johnson has proven to be a pioneer in design innovation over the years. As a result, Gamber-Johnson mounts have been the preferred choice of fleet managers for decades and have been installed in thousands of fleets worldwide. These fleets, found in diverse markets such as law enforcement, public safety, telecommunications, utility and the military, include notable customers like Honolulu Police Department, BellSouth, SBC, GE Appliance, Sears HomeCentral and the United States Army. Gamber-Johnson customers rely on the rugged vehicle mounting systems and docking stations on a daily basis and associate the Gamber-Johnson name with quality, safety and reliability.