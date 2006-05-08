Avon Police Department Reorders ICOP In-Car Video Units

LENEXA, Kan., /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Avon Police Department in Indiana has reordered additional ICOP Model 20/20 units for its patrol fleet.

The Department’s Assistant Chief of Police, Rob Paris, noted, “The ICOP Model 20/20 has proven to be an invaluable tool in our enforcement efforts. There simply is not a better in-car video system on the market.” From an administrative point of view, Paris added, “The people at ICOP have been fantastic. Their attention to detail and excellent customer service continues to make the ‘ICOP experience’ very pleasant and hugely productive.”