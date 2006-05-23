Camilla Police Choose ICOP In-Car Video

Georgia PD Converting Entire Fleet to ICOP Model 20/20 Units

LENEXA, Kan./PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, announced today that the Camilla Police Department in Georgia has chosen the ICOP in-car video system for full deployment in its patrol fleet.

Robert Casterline, Captain of the Camilla Police Department, stated, “We are very pleased with the ICOP Model 20/20 and have been duly impressed with its ease of use and comprehensive set of features and applications, which far outperforms the in-car video systems we have been using. Every day, our patrol officers are discovering new ways to use the system to enhance the evidentiary value of the video they are capturing on patrol stops.”

Continuing, Captain Casterline added, “It is our full intention to continue to replace our existing systems with the ICOP Model 20/20 until our entire patrol fleet has been converted.”