Cartersville Police Department Adopts ICOP In-Car Video System

LENEXA, Kan., /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP - News; NYSE Arca: ICOP), a leading provider of digital in-car video systems for law enforcement, today announced that Cartersville Police Department in Georgia has deployed the ICOP Model 20/20 in-car video system in its patrol fleet.

Commenting on the reasons why his department chose the ICOP Model 20/20, Major Thomas N. Culpepper of the Cartersville Police Department, stated, “VHS systems are clearly and quickly becoming outdated technology, and the VHS systems we had previously deployed just didn’t work all that well. Clearly, safety played a huge role in our decision-making process, but we wanted a product that worked well, and we wanted the best. Deploying the ICOP Model 20/20 was a simple, safe and logical solution.”